DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $173,269,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,977,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,567,000 after buying an additional 494,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 68.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,083,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.