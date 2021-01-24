Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RDY opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.63.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

