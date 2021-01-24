Dovu (DOV) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Dovu has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Dovu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market cap of $548,557.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00791500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.35 or 0.04509895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dovu Token Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,962,517 tokens. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dovu

Dovu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.