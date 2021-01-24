DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,762.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,624.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.