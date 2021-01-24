DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

