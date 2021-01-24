Domani Wealth LLC Has $287,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,762.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

