DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 14.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $123.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.