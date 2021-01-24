DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,827 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

