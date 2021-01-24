DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,529 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

DRE stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

