DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,654 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

