DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,581.4% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 61,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,244 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Owens Corning by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Owens Corning by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $84.55 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

