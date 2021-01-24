DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 72.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 54.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $191.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

