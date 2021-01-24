DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 16.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at about $4,057,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $59.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.