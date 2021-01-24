DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

