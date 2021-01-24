DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,340 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Black Knight by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Knight Equity began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

