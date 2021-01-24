Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.32. 7,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 11,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 1.80% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

