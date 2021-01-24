Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

