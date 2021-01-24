Diamond Platform Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.40 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $2,469.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00006249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00077102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.30 or 0.00859456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.16 or 0.04470401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,082 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

