Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,570

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,570 ($46.64) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock opened at GBX 2,908.50 ($38.00) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,277 ($42.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,946.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,756.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.56.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have acquired 842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,819 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo plc (DGE.L)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

