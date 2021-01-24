Devery Market Capitalization Reaches $165,459.35 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Devery has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $165,459.35 and approximately $5,149.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Devery

Devery (EVE) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

