Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PSPSF opened at $128.72 on Friday. PSP Swiss Property has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58.

PSP Swiss Property Company Profile

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

