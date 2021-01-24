Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
PSPSF opened at $128.72 on Friday. PSP Swiss Property has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58.
PSP Swiss Property Company Profile
Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.