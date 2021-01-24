Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,876 ($76.77) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 46.76 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £73.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,740.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,981.54.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

