Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $26.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.84.

NYSE GPS opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 52,525 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

