Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $112.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dana Perlman sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $349,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.