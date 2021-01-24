Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $49.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

International Paper stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

