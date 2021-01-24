Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.62 and last traded at $79.13. Approximately 341,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 726,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.20.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,474,350 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

