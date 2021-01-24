Denali Advisors LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Value Line were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Value Line by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $30.65 on Friday. Value Line, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $293.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of -0.10.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

