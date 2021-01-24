DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Raised to $23.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DCP. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 138.2% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 71.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

