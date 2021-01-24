DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $23.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

