DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.97.
DBVT opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.91. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.