DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.97.

DBVT opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.91. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 420.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

