DATx (DATX) Price Tops $0.0002

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, DATx has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $271,729.88 and $147,283.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.00784392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00054215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.07 or 0.04538286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017858 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

