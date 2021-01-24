Datum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $81,619.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Datum has a total market cap of $722,269.26 and $81,619.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datum has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.29 or 0.00728526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.60 or 0.04358449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017747 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars.

