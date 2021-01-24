Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0003

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Datacoin has a market cap of $13,013.81 and approximately $10.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datacoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00024124 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

