Dash Price Tops $106.19 on Top Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Dash has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $506.71 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $106.19 or 0.00332547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003684 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.80 or 0.01552718 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,935,791 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

