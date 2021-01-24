Daniel A. Schreiber Sells 300,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.