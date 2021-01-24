Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.08. 470,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 805,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $745.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. Equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

