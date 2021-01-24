Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,849 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

