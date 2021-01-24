Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,052 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in eBay by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 589,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $260,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

