CyberMiles Hits Market Cap of $9.43 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00432995 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,463.85 or 1.00101357 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00031320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00026951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

