CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.48 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $1.76 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00430656 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,145.42 or 0.99572576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00025424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

