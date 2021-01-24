Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $19.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $22.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.00. 1,098,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,776. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

