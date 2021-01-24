Cube (AUTO) Price Up 28.1% This Week

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Cube has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cube has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00804369 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00054131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.58 or 0.04516850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube (AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

