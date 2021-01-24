CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.04.

CSX stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

