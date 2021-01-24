CryptoPing (PING) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001781 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $66,227.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00128319 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00075925 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00279437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00070951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039582 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

