Crypto Village Accelerator Reaches One Day Volume of $17,722.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 71.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $17,722.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00806446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04506718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

CVA is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

