Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $8.36 on Friday, reaching $82.11. 2,598,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,931. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

