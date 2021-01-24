Crust (CRU) Price Tops $7.90 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $7.90 or 0.00024591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,808 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

