Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67. Crown has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crown by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.