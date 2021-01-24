CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 15,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $223.52 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $238.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.66 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.96.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

