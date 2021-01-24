Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

NYSE:JHG opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

